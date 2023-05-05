First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) PT Raised to C$39.00 at TD Securities

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIFGet Rating) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on First National Financial from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank increased their target price on First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. CIBC increased their target price on First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday.

First National Financial Stock Performance

First National Financial stock opened at $27.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.80 and its 200 day moving average is $27.24. First National Financial has a twelve month low of $23.74 and a twelve month high of $30.64.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corp. engages in the provision of mortgage banking services. It operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment includes single-family residential mortgages. The Commercial segment deals with multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company was founded by Stephen J.

