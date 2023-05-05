Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Director Buys $201,180.00 in Stock

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) Director Alicia E. Moy acquired 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.90 per share, with a total value of $201,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,482 shares in the company, valued at $502,087.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Down 9.3 %

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $40.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a twelve month low of $34.71 and a twelve month high of $85.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.97.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $229.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.67 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 26.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BOH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Compass Point downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $76.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Hawaii currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Hawaii

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers financial products and services, including loan, deposit and insurance products, private banking and international client banking services, trust services, investment management, and institutional investment advisory services.

Featured Stories

