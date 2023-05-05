Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) CFO Sells $211,702.56 in Stock

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) CFO John Scott Dixon sold 3,173 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $211,702.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Century Communities Stock Performance

NYSE:CCS opened at $64.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.67. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $67.80.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $735.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.35 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business’s revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Century Communities Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CCS shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Century Communities from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 381.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 978 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Century Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Century Communities by 121.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Century Communities during the third quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

About Century Communities

(Get Rating)

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, Century Complete, and Financial Services. The West segment refers to projects in California and Washington.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.