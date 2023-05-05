Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) CEO Sells $2,213,235.00 in Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,055.00, for a total value of $2,213,235.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,978,085. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $2,033.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,699.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,581.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,196.28 and a one year high of $2,077.29.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 27 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,743.00 to $1,910.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,885.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,021.37.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.