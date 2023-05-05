Larry J. Magee Sells 13,000 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Stock

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) Director Larry J. Magee sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $339,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,505.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Wabash National Stock Performance

Shares of WNC opened at $23.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Wabash National Co. has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $30.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.61.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.59. Wabash National had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The business had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Wabash National’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is 10.42%.

WNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Wabash National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $27.50 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wabash National

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wabash National during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wabash National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Wabash National during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wabash National during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Wabash National by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

