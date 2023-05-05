Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Director Acquires $310,200.00 in Stock

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) Director L. Jack Lord purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.04 per share, for a total transaction of $310,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,075. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Down 1.1 %

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $59.04 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.72 and a 52 week high of $78.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.01.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 39.87%. The firm had revenue of $365.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PB. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 325.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,390,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,204 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 13.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,714,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $539,069,000 after acquiring an additional 890,236 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,078,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 9.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,337,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,903,000 after acquiring an additional 480,756 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,121,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,199,000 after acquiring an additional 401,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on PB. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $69.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.55.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

Featured Articles

