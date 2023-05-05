Brian Concannon Sells 2,072 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Stock

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) Director Brian Concannon sold 2,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CNMD opened at $122.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.60. CONMED Co. has a 1 year low of $71.09 and a 1 year high of $138.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.96.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $295.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.66 million. CONMED had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 11.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.62%.

CNMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CONMED from $118.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CONMED from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of CONMED from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CONMED from $96.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNMD. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in CONMED by 1.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 505,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of CONMED by 8.1% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of CONMED by 24.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of CONMED by 15.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CONMED by 4.5% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter.

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific geographical segments. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology.

