Insider Selling: Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) Major Shareholder Sells 10,144 Shares of Stock

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Rating) major shareholder Master Fund Lp Repertoire sold 10,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $229,761.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,162,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,332,754.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Master Fund Lp Repertoire also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Portman Ridge Finance alerts:

On Monday, February 6th, Master Fund Lp Repertoire sold 100 shares of Portman Ridge Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $2,270.00.

Portman Ridge Finance Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTMN opened at $19.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Portman Ridge Finance Co. has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $24.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.71. The stock has a market cap of $182.44 million, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 0.82.

Portman Ridge Finance Increases Dividend

Portman Ridge Finance ( NASDAQ:PTMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). Portman Ridge Finance had a positive return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $18.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.88 million. On average, research analysts expect that Portman Ridge Finance Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Portman Ridge Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.24%. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -124.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Portman Ridge Finance from $23.50 to $21.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Portman Ridge Finance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Portman Ridge Finance by 30.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 19,651 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Portman Ridge Finance by 6.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Portman Ridge Finance by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Portman Ridge Finance by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Portman Ridge Finance by 40.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 10,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.46% of the company’s stock.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Portman Ridge Finance is an investment company. They invest in senior secured term loans and mezzanine debt primarily in privately held middle market companies, asset management companies, and debt and subordinated securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Portman Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portman Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.