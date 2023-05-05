Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Portfolio Manager Acquires $383,699.00 in Stock

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin bought 58,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $383,699.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 328,817 shares in the company, valued at $2,153,751.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NML opened at $6.11 on Friday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $7.51.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0584 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.47%. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 167,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 103,736 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 164.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 29,250 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund, Inc is closed-end mutual fund. It seeks total return with an emphasis on cash distributions by investing in master limited partnerships. The company was founded on November 16, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

