Interactive Strength, Inc. (FORME) (NASDAQ:TRNR) Major Shareholder Bradley James Wickens Buys 51,250 Shares

Interactive Strength, Inc. (FORME) (NASDAQ:TRNR – Get Rating) major shareholder Bradley James Wickens bought 51,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $384,887.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,628,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,231,169.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Interactive Strength, Inc. (FORME) Price Performance

NASDAQ:TRNR opened at $6.80 on Friday. Interactive Strength, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $8.50.

