Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells $418,054.34 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 18,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $418,054.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,407,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,896,714.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

On Wednesday, April 26th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 3,879 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $87,083.55.

On Thursday, April 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 3,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $65,370.00.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $436,600.00.

On Thursday, April 6th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,837 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $39,330.17.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 3,260 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $74,980.00.

On Monday, March 20th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,125 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $278,775.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $375,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 8,402 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $167,703.92.

On Monday, March 6th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 7,541 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $150,820.00.

On Monday, February 27th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 39,866 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $771,407.10.

Legacy Housing Trading Down 2.7 %

LEGH opened at $21.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Legacy Housing Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $23.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.00 million, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.29 and its 200 day moving average is $19.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legacy Housing

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Legacy Housing by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 460,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,880,000 after purchasing an additional 39,993 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Legacy Housing by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 429,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 246,398 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC grew its position in Legacy Housing by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 334,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 95,754 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Legacy Housing by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 218,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 41,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in Legacy Housing by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 196,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 21.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.