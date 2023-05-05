TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Insider Sells $720,000.00 in Stock

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,916,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dennis Polk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total value of $775,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $777,040.00.

On Friday, February 3rd, Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total value of $839,360.00.

NYSE:SNX opened at $86.93 on Friday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $78.86 and a one year high of $111.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.65.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The business services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.08. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 billion. Equities research analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com cut TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised TD SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.91.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,215,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,274,000 after acquiring an additional 84,548 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 6.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,732,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,018,000 after acquiring an additional 211,608 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,730,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,921,000 after acquiring an additional 125,192 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 3.2% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,329,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,682,000 after acquiring an additional 41,180 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,270,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,130,000 after acquiring an additional 7,009 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

