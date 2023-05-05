Insider Buying: Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Director Purchases $397,920.00 in Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.74 per share, with a total value of $397,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 234,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,639,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $45.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $69.26.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.20). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $422.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,115,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,899,000 after purchasing an additional 221,350 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $4,120,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,176,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,443,000 after acquiring an additional 163,349 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 6,305 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TCBI shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wedbush increased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.90.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services and customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.