Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) CFO Buys $549,010.00 in Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) CFO Mandy Yang bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.86 per share, for a total transaction of $549,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,535,884.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $155.42 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $128.67 and a one year high of $339.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.16 and a 200-day moving average of $244.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.52.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 74.86%. The firm had revenue of $724.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $310.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $286.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $257.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.24.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

