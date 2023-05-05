Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) CFO Buys $549,010.00 in Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) CFO Mandy Yang bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.86 per share, for a total transaction of $549,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,535,884.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Enphase Energy Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $155.42 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $128.67 and a one year high of $339.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.16 and a 200-day moving average of $244.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.52.
Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 74.86%. The firm had revenue of $724.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $310.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $286.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $257.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.24.
About Enphase Energy
Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enphase Energy (ENPH)
- Investors Are Barking Up The Right Tree With Datadog
- How to Invest in Central Bank Digital Currency
- Kellogg Company Looks GRRR-eat! At These Levels
- PacWest, First Horizon Shares Plummet On Continued Bank Worries
- Yum! Brands Pulls Back To More Appetizing Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.