FY2024 EPS Estimates for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Lowered by Analyst

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sony Group in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $7.41 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.71. The consensus estimate for Sony Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.05 per share.
Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.22. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $23.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.99 billion.
Sony Group Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of SONY stock opened at $92.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07. Sony Group has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $95.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.40.
Institutional Trading of Sony Group
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 19.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Sony Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sony Group by 19.5% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.
About Sony Group
Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sony Group (SONY)
- Investors Are Barking Up The Right Tree With Datadog
- How to Invest in Central Bank Digital Currency
- Kellogg Company Looks GRRR-eat! At These Levels
- PacWest, First Horizon Shares Plummet On Continued Bank Worries
- Yum! Brands Pulls Back To More Appetizing Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.