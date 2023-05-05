FY2024 EPS Estimates for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Lowered by Analyst

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sony Group in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $7.41 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.71. The consensus estimate for Sony Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.05 per share.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.22. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $23.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.99 billion.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SONY. Cowen upped their price target on Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sony Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Shares of SONY stock opened at $92.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07. Sony Group has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $95.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 19.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Sony Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sony Group by 19.5% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

