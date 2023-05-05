Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut Bandwidth from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bandwidth from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Bandwidth from $55.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bandwidth from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Bandwidth from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.78.

Bandwidth Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BAND opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.86. Bandwidth has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.16. The company has a market cap of $282.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bandwidth will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lukas M. Roush purchased 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $147,108.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,001.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bandwidth

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Bandwidth by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

