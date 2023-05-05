Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) PT Lowered to $27.00 at Mizuho

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Mizuho from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential downside of 45.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.31.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $49.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Coinbase Global has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $125.64.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.37 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 44.89% and a negative net margin of 82.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 4,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.95 per share, for a total transaction of $361,832.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 208,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,234,148.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 4,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.95 per share, for a total transaction of $361,832.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 208,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,234,148.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $1,649,717.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,630 shares of company stock worth $10,363,557 over the last three months. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 19.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $824,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,196 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 28.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,776,015 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $795,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,742 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 17.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,610,945 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $581,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,484 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.5% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,298,784 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $548,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,374 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 9,130.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 4,504,355 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $162,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

