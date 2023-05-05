Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Shares of TARO opened at $26.33 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.42 and its 200-day moving average is $28.68. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $40.15. The firm has a market cap of $989.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.64.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 154.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 270.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 11.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

