Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of TARO opened at $26.33 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.42 and its 200-day moving average is $28.68. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $40.15. The firm has a market cap of $989.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.64.
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.
