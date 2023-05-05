StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Univar Solutions from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Univar Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Vertical Research lowered Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America lowered Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

NYSE:UNVR opened at $35.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.52. Univar Solutions has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $35.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Univar Solutions will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 70,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Univar Solutions by 737.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 435,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,270,000 after purchasing an additional 383,793 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc boosted its stake in Univar Solutions by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 255,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after purchasing an additional 47,838 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $1,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

