Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Industrias Bachoco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Industrias Bachoco Stock Performance

Shares of Industrias Bachoco stock opened at $53.00 on Wednesday. Industrias Bachoco has a fifty-two week low of $38.04 and a fifty-two week high of $66.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional Trading of Industrias Bachoco

Industrias Bachoco ( NYSE:IBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.27). Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Analysts anticipate that Industrias Bachoco will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Industrias Bachoco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Industrias Bachoco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Industrias Bachoco by 881.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Industrias Bachoco by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Industrias Bachoco

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

