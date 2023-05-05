StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ BVXV opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.47. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $16.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) by 226.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,418 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.44% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on the flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against seasonal and pandemic influenza.

Featured Articles

