Atb Cap Markets Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Cargojet in a report released on Monday, May 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.56. The consensus estimate for Cargojet’s current full-year earnings is $5.35 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Cargojet’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$193.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$119.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$172.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cargojet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$149.55.

Shares of TSE CJT opened at C$104.70 on Wednesday. Cargojet has a 1-year low of C$100.00 and a 1-year high of C$156.00. The company has a market cap of C$1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$109.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$120.37.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.02 by C($1.12). The firm had revenue of C$267.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$262.15 million. Cargojet had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 37.68%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.286 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.56%.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

