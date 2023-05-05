Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) PT Raised to $63.00

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGEGet Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SAGE. Guggenheim cut Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.46.

Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $48.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.42. Sage Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $27.36 and a 52-week high of $50.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.16.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGEGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by $0.04. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.03% and a negative net margin of 6,930.97%. The company had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 11,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $519,394.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,441,572.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $98,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines. It targets diseases and disorders of the brain with three key focus areas: depression, neurology, and neuropsychiatry. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey on April 16, 2010, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

