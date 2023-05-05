Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) PT Raised to $160.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.10% from the company’s current price.

ZBH has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.50.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $136.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.60 and a 200-day moving average of $124.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 63.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $100.39 and a 1-year high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at $5,437,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,809,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,489,249,000 after acquiring an additional 235,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,494,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,247,199,000 after acquiring an additional 683,526 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,200,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,428,014,000 after buying an additional 650,886 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,219,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $536,945,000 after buying an additional 95,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,560,000 after buying an additional 1,384,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

