Western Union (NYSE:WU) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Susquehanna from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Western Union from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.70.

Get Western Union alerts:

Western Union Stock Performance

Shares of WU opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.01. Western Union has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $18.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.07 million. Western Union had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 151.54%. Western Union’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western Union will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Union by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 67,876 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,576 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,410,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,173,000 after acquiring an additional 370,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Union

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.