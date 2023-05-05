Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Price Target to $49.00

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.38% from the company’s current price.

CQP has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Cheniere Energy Partners Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CQP opened at $44.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.82. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $40.20 and a 1-year high of $62.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 104.57%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 27,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.11 per share, with a total value of $1,275,833.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,183.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Cqp Rockies Platform Llc acquired 53,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.73 per share, with a total value of $2,442,576.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,751.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 27,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,275,833.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at $873,183.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 325.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 32,821 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,707 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 57,258 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 45,926 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 21,546 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.