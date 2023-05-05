Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) PT Raised to $147.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $121.00 to $147.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

ZBH opened at $136.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.03. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $100.39 and a 1-year high of $149.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,510 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 92,041.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,899 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $231,471,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,549,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,102,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 111.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,941,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $380,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

