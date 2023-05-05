Jefferies Financial Group Lowers East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of EJPRY opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. East Japan Railway has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $9.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.13.
East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion.
East Japan Railway Co engages in the business of railway transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Retails and Services, Real Estate and Hotels, and Others. The Transportation segment handles the transportation business centered on railway business. It also manages travel, cleaning maintenance, station operation, railway car manufacturing, and railway car maintenance businesses.
