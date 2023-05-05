Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) President Scott J. Mclean Buys 37,000 Shares

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) President Scott J. Mclean purchased 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $1,015,280.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 104,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,577.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Shares of ZION opened at $19.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 3.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $59.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.51.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.33 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 19.48%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 729.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 9.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 59.3% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.0% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 129,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 32,130 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZION has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.26.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.