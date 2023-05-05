Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) COO Sells $969,500.00 in Stock

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) COO Brett Fairclough sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $969,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,005 shares in the company, valued at $717,526.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Virtu Financial stock opened at $16.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.20. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $29.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.16.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtu Financial

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VIRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.29.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 10,615.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 8,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 50.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in the buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

