National Bank Financial Boosts Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Price Target to C$1,350.00

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$1,300.00 to C$1,350.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

FRFHF has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,150.00 to C$1,225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,100.00 to C$1,350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. CIBC raised their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$950.00 to C$1,050.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fairfax Financial from $700.00 to $775.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Shares of FRFHF stock opened at $684.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $669.40 and a 200-day moving average of $613.19. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Fairfax Financial has a 1-year low of $439.80 and a 1-year high of $705.63.

Fairfax Financial ( OTCMKTS:FRFHF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $78.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.72 billion during the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 4.09%.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance, and investment management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance, Runoff, and Other. The Insurance and Reinsurance segment comprises of Group Re, Bryte Insurance, Advent, Fairfax Latin America and Fairfax Central; and Eastern Europe, which focuses on third party business and specialty property reinsurance and insurance risks.

