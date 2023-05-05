Insider Selling: Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) CEO Sells 30,785 Shares of Stock

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) CEO Anthony Geisler sold 30,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $1,022,369.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,848 shares in the company, valued at $12,481,912.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Anthony Geisler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 28th, Anthony Geisler sold 31,453 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $1,043,296.01.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Anthony Geisler sold 81,570 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $2,677,943.10.

On Monday, April 17th, Anthony Geisler sold 51,104 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $1,642,993.60.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Anthony Geisler sold 300 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $9,618.00.

On Monday, April 10th, Anthony Geisler sold 47,717 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $1,489,724.74.

On Thursday, April 6th, Anthony Geisler sold 200 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $6,200.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Anthony Geisler sold 69,255 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $2,169,759.15.

On Friday, March 31st, Anthony Geisler sold 66,200 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $2,003,212.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Anthony Geisler sold 110,445 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,901.30.

On Friday, February 10th, Anthony Geisler sold 1,000,000 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $24,500,000.00.

Xponential Fitness Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of Xponential Fitness stock opened at $31.04 on Friday. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $33.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.77 and a 200 day moving average of $25.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Xponential Fitness ( NYSE:XPOF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Xponential Fitness had a net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $71.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.22 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XPOF shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Xponential Fitness from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xponential Fitness has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 374,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,580,000 after buying an additional 229,615 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,781,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 250,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after buying an additional 94,418 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 912,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,670,000 after buying an additional 331,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 253.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 64,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

See Also

