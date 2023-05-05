Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Price Target Cut to C$25.00

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$25.50 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GBNXF. Barclays began coverage on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gibson Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.08.

Gibson Energy Stock Performance

GBNXF stock opened at $16.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.31. Gibson Energy has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $21.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy ( OTCMKTS:GBNXF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 34.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibson Energy, Inc is an oil infrastructure company, which engages in the business of storage, optimization, processing, and gathering of liquids and refined products. It operates through the Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The infrastructure segment includes midstream infrastructure assets comprising of oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and processing.

