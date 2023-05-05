The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Krung Thai Bank Public (OTCMKTS:KTHAF)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Krung Thai Bank Public (OTCMKTS:KTHAF – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Krung Thai Bank Public from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Get Krung Thai Bank Public alerts:

Krung Thai Bank Public Stock Performance

Shares of KTHAF stock opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.37. Krung Thai Bank Public has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $0.58.

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Profile

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Investment. It provides various retail banking products and services, including current, savings, and fixed deposit accounts; time and foreign currency deposits; personal and housing loans; debit, travel, cash and top up, and credit cards; investment services; travel, motor, and home asset insurance products; money transfer, payment and top up, foreign exchange, and overseas education services; and e-banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Krung Thai Bank Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krung Thai Bank Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.