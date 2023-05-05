Metropolitan Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:MTPOF) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Metropolitan Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:MTPOF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Metropolitan Bank & Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MTPOF opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. Metropolitan Bank & Trust has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.95.

Metropolitan Bank & Trust Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank & Trust Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various commercial and investment banking products and services in the Philippines, rest of Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company's Consumer Banking segment offers consumer type loans and support for the sourcing and generation of consumer business.

