Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) PT Lowered to C$4.25

Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$4.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Osisko Mining Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:OBNNF opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average is $2.57. Osisko Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.36.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of gold resource properties. Its project portfolio includes Windfall, Quévillon, and Urban Barry. The company was founded on February 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

