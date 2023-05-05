oOh media (OTCMKTS:OMLAF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

oOh media (OTCMKTS:OMLAF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered oOh media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Get oOh media alerts:

oOh media Stock Performance

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for oOh media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for oOh media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.