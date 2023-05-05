TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) CFO Sells $1,159,544.16 in Stock

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,428.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 1.7 %

TEL opened at $119.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.69. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $104.76 and a fifty-two week high of $138.24.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.91 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of TE Connectivity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,593 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TEL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.92.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Read More

