Insider Selling: Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) CEO Sells $1,364,800.00 in Stock

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $1,364,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,299,761 shares in the company, valued at $39,233,922.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sovos Brands Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SOVO opened at $17.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $18.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.49, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.12.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Sovos Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $262.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SOVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Sovos Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sovos Brands from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Sovos Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SOVO. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 29.8% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

