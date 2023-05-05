Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Eastman Chemical Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Eastman Chemical in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 30th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.80. The consensus estimate for Eastman Chemical’s current full-year earnings is $8.28 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.60 EPS.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

A number of other research firms have also commented on EMN. Bank of America upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $96.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.31.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $78.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.72. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $69.91 and a 12-month high of $112.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 16.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,546,000 after buying an additional 28,338 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 56.23%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

