Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $459.86.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE DE opened at $373.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $395.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $410.32. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $110.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 18.55%.

Institutional Trading of Deere & Company

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,801 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $1,326,177,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $337,686,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,085,000 after purchasing an additional 554,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 2,754.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 531,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,481,000 after purchasing an additional 512,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

