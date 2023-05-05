Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $459.86.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.
Deere & Company Stock Performance
NYSE DE opened at $373.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $395.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $410.32. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $110.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03.
Deere & Company Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 18.55%.
Institutional Trading of Deere & Company
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,801 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $1,326,177,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $337,686,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,085,000 after purchasing an additional 554,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 2,754.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 531,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,481,000 after purchasing an additional 512,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.
Deere & Company Company Profile
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deere & Company (DE)
- Investors Are Barking Up The Right Tree With Datadog
- How to Invest in Central Bank Digital Currency
- Kellogg Company Looks GRRR-eat! At These Levels
- PacWest, First Horizon Shares Plummet On Continued Bank Worries
- Yum! Brands Pulls Back To More Appetizing Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.