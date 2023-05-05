Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.87.

Several research firms have weighed in on FMX. Citigroup began coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC raised their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

Shares of FMX stock opened at $96.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.12. The stock has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.93. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 1 year low of $58.73 and a 1 year high of $98.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $9.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 4.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $1.0138 dividend. This is a positive change from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.85. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is currently 19.40%.

Institutional Trading of Fomento Económico Mexicano

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 674.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after buying an additional 44,568 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 8.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 22.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,019,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,294,000 after purchasing an additional 366,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 24.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,314,000 after purchasing an additional 77,073 shares during the last quarter. 21.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

(Get Rating)

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.