Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.08.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PLNT shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Planet Fitness from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Planet Fitness Price Performance

PLNT opened at $68.29 on Friday. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $85.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.37, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.46.

Institutional Trading of Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.48 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 65.39% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 801.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $357,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,915,000 after buying an additional 1,852,867 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $919,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

