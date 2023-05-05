CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.43.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNHI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNHI. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in CNH Industrial by 437.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 1,419.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the first quarter worth $50,000. 38.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNH Industrial stock opened at $13.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 7.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.39. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.63. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.98.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a $0.3861 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. CNH Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

