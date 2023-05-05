Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Receives $16.42 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.42.

Several brokerages have commented on DEA. Compass Point raised Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $14.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.02. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 0.65. Easterly Government Properties has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $20.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 302.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 33,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 109,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

