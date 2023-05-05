Brokerages Set Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Target Price at $3.63

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.63.

CS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 4 to CHF 2.90 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CS opened at $0.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.86. Credit Suisse Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credit Suisse Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.0547 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Credit Suisse Group’s previous — dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. Credit Suisse Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

Further Reading

