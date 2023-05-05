Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.30.

SAIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Insider Activity at Science Applications International

In other Science Applications International news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 26,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total transaction of $2,817,066.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,052,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Michael W. Larouche sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $643,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,272,890.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 26,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total transaction of $2,817,066.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,052,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,430 shares of company stock valued at $3,589,623 over the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Science Applications International

Science Applications International Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $525,321,000 after purchasing an additional 491,167 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,210,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $460,775,000 after purchasing an additional 68,359 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,887,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $450,486,000 after purchasing an additional 94,874 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,783,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $337,462,000 after purchasing an additional 31,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,035,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $179,971,000 after purchasing an additional 825,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

SAIC opened at $98.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $79.33 and a 12 month high of $117.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.70.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

