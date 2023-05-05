Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Oversea-Chinese Banking from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Stock Up 2.9 %

OTCMKTS:OVCHY opened at $19.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.46. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.96.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Increases Dividend

Oversea-Chinese Banking Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.5441 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This is a boost from Oversea-Chinese Banking’s previous dividend of $0.36. This represents a yield of 4.85%.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Consumer or Private Banking, Global Wholesale Banking, Global Treasury & Markets, Insurance, and Others. The Global Consumer or Private Banking segment offers checking accounts, fixed deposits, savings, consumer loans, credit cards, wealth management products, and brokerage services.

