Analysts Set Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) PT at $214.56

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $214.56.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honeywell International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HON. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 51.9% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 39.4% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $196.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.47 and a 200-day moving average of $201.10. The firm has a market cap of $130.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 53.51%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

