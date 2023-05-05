Brokerages Set Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) PT at $114.80

Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.80.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.
In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $5,527,900.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $1,601,055.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,822.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Xylem stock opened at $106.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Xylem has a fifty-two week low of $72.08 and a fifty-two week high of $118.58.
Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 15.72%. Xylem’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xylem will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.35%.
Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.
