Brokerages Set Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) PT at $114.80

Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.80.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $5,527,900.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $1,601,055.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,822.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xylem

Xylem Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Xylem by 399.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,214 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Xylem by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,731,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,561,000 after buying an additional 2,211,083 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,762,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 53.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $106.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Xylem has a fifty-two week low of $72.08 and a fifty-two week high of $118.58.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 15.72%. Xylem’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xylem will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.35%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Further Reading

